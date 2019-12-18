Olaplex gets $14 million to cover Quinn Emanuel fees in L'Oreal IP fight

A federal judge on Monday said L’Oreal USA Inc must pay about $14 million in attorneys’ fees and costs incurred by smaller rival Olaplex LLC in its successful lawsuit alleging the beauty industry giant copied hair bonding technology.

In a written decision dealing with various post-trial motions, U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon in Delaware said Olaplex had provided adequate documentation for the fee request and that the rates charged by its lawyers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan were reasonable.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YWuY08