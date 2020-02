Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc on Monday lost a bid to recover attorneys’ fees it incurred defeating a patent case brought by a retired Georgia Institute of Technology engineering professor.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in Oakland, California rejected arguments by Lyft that the lawsuit, filed by Stephen Dickerson through his company RideApp Inc, was so weak that fee-shifting was warranted.

