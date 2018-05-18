FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 12:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Appeals court nixes Mallinckrodt patent on respiratory treatment

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday invalidated a patent relating to Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals’ blood vessel dilator Inomax, helping clear the way for Praxair Inc to launch a copycat version.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a determination by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that key claims in a patent covering a method of distributing Inomax’s active ingredient nitric oxide were invalid as obvious.

