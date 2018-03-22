Brainlab loses bid for attorneys' fees in Marathon Patent case

A federal appeals court on Wednesday said German medical technology company Brainlab Inc was not entitled to recoup attorneys’ fees it incurred defeating a patent infringement case brought by Marathon Patent Group.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling that Marathon, a prominent patent enforcement company, did not bring an exceptionally weak case against Brainlab and therefore was not liable for attorneys’ fees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GPqTSe