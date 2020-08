Haynes & Boone has hired Joseph Matal, a former acting head of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and an architect of the America Invents Act of 2011, the legislation that created the PTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

Haynes & Boone announced on Tuesday that Matal has joined the firm from the PTO as a Washington-based partner in its intellectual property practice.

