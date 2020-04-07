IN BRIEF: Match says Bumble 'exploiting' virus to delay patent case

Tinder owner Match Group LLC has accused rival online dating company Bumble Trading Inc of “exploiting” the coronavirus pandemic in hopes of gaining the upper hand in a patent dispute in federal court in Texas.

In a letter to the presiding judge filed on Friday, Match accused Bumble and related defendants of objecting to video depositions in hopes of delaying resolution of the case so that related inter partes review (IPR) proceedings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board could wrap up first.

