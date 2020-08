The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday gutted a design patent infringement case Tempur Sealy International Inc brought against rival mattress company Simmons Bedding Co.

Affirming an administrative patent court, the Federal Circuit said in a pair of rulings that key claims in two related Sealy patents covering an ornamental mattress design were invalid on obviousness grounds.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2YB44vV