A federal appeals court on Monday denied a request by the Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit medical research center, for a six-month extension to the lifespan of a patent it was awarded on antibodies used in treating cancer.

In a 2-1 precedential opinion, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling that denied Mayo’s extension request.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kAxwBr