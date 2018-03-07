McDonald's defeats solo inventor's patent infringement lawsuit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of an inventor’s lawsuit alleging McDonald’s Corp used his patented digital rights management technology without authorization.

In affirming the dismissal of a patent infringement case brought by Philadelphia-based inventor William Grecia, the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals said McDonald’s could not be held liable because Visa Inc controlled the technology at issue, not the fast-food giant.

