March 7, 2018 / 1:46 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

McDonald's defeats solo inventor's patent infringement lawsuit

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of an inventor’s lawsuit alleging McDonald’s Corp used his patented digital rights management technology without authorization.

In affirming the dismissal of a patent infringement case brought by Philadelphia-based inventor William Grecia, the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals said McDonald’s could not be held liable because Visa Inc controlled the technology at issue, not the fast-food giant.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oPgCxL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
