Mentor Graphics loses bid to move patent case out of East Texas

A federal appeals court on Wednesday denied a last-ditch bid by industrial software company Mentor Graphics Corp to move a patent case against it out of the plaintiff-friendly Eastern District of Texas.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit declined a request by Mentor Graphics to transfer a lawsuit filed by E-System Design Inc to Oregon, where Mentor is based.

The appeals court said U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas, did not clearly err in rejecting Mentor’s argument that Oregon was a more convenient forum.

