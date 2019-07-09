Westlaw News
July 9, 2019 / 11:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Appeals court mulls reviving Merck's $2.54 billion patent win against Gilead

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday was considering whether to reinstate a $2.54 billion jury verdict Merck & Co Inc won against Gilead Sciences Inc in a dispute over hepatitis C treatments — the largest ever in a patent infringement case.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit heard oral arguments in Merck’s appeal of a judge’s post-trial decision invalidating the patent at issue in the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XB324C

