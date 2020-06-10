IN BRIEF: Fed Circuit deals loss to Merck in birth control patent case

The U.S. Court of Appeals of the Federal Circuit on Tuesday dealt a setback to Merck & Co Inc in its effort to escape a patent infringement case relating to Nexplanon, an implantable contraceptive device that Merck has predicted will have $1 billion in annual sales.

Affirming the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board, the appeals court rejected arguments by Merck that three patents owned by Microspherix LLC were invalid on obviousness grounds.

