Appeals court denies Regeneron bid to revive patent case against Merus

A federal appeals court on Tuesday refused to reconsider its ruling that a patent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc asserted against rival Merus NV is unenforceable because it was obtained through deception.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied a petition for en banc rehearing filed by Regeneron following a July 27 decision that found the Tarrytown, New York-based company obtained a patent relating to mice antibody technology by misleading the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

