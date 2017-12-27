FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 27, 2017 / 12:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Appeals court denies Regeneron bid to revive patent case against Merus

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday refused to reconsider its ruling that a patent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc asserted against rival Merus NV is unenforceable because it was obtained through deception.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied a petition for en banc rehearing filed by Regeneron following a July 27 decision that found the Tarrytown, New York-based company obtained a patent relating to mice antibody technology by misleading the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ca64kE

