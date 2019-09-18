Micron chips away at memory patent fight at Fed Circuit

Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc on Wednesday won an appeals court ruling that further trims a patent infringement case brought against it by intellectual property holding company Innovative Memory Systems Inc (IMS).

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a decision by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board that invalidated key claims in an IMS patent on technology for converting analog signals into digital signals.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kmsI2g (Reporting by Jan Wolfe)