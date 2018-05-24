Appeals court tosses anti-piracy patent case against Microsoft

A federal appeals court on Wednesday brought a likely end to a patent infringement case brought against Microsoft Corp by a small anti-piracy software company.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a lower court ruling that older versions of Microsoft’s Windows operating system and Office software did not infringe on a patent owned by ViaTech Technologies Inc relating to digital rights management technology.

