Microsoft hit with patent lawsuit over LED smartphone technology

An inventor-owned patent licensing entity sued Microsoft on Tuesday, saying the Redmond, Washington-based company’s flagship smartphone infringes on patents relating to light-emitting diode (LED) technology.

Lemaire Illumination Technologies LLC said in a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Marshall, Texas, that Microsoft’s Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL smartphones infringe on three patents relating to LEDs used to illuminate mobile device screens.

