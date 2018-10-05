Microsoft joins 'patent troll'-fighting alliance LOT Network

Microsoft Corp on Thursday announced it had joined the LOT Network, a nonprofit organization created by Alphabet Inc’s Google and others to combat patent assertion entities (PAEs), known derisively as “patent trolls,” that bring lawsuits without making products of their own.

Companies that join LOT (“license on transfer”) pledge that if they sell patents to a PAE they will also give all members of the alliance a free license to the patents.

