Microsoft waited too long to challenge Leidos patents, Fed Circuit says

An appeals court on Thursday dealt a setback to Microsoft in a patent infringement case brought by the defense contractor Leidos, saying an administrative court’s refusal to review the asserted patents was not appealable.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit dismissed Microsoft’s appeal of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s refusal to reconsider the validity of four Leidos patents on night vision goggle technology.

