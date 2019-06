State sovereign immunity cannot be invoked as a defense in inter partes review proceedings (IPRs) at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said on Friday.

The appeals court upheld rulings by PTAB that it had the authority to review the validity of patents the University of Minnesota had accused companies including AT&T Inc and Gilead Sciences Inc of infringing.

