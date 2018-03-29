FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 29, 2018 / 1:27 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Federal Circuit halts PTAB review of Allergan patents owned by tribe

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday instructed a U.S. patent tribunal to hold off on deciding the validity of patents covering Allergan PLC’s drug Restasis, saying it first wanted to consider the novel jurisdictional issues raised by Allergan assigning the patents to a Native American tribe.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted a request by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe for a temporary stay that blocks the Patent Trial and Appeal Board from ruling on the validity of the patents on Restasis, a dry eye treatment that generates more than $1 billion a year in revenue.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pLNrfu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.