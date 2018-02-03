Appeals court hands real estate firms win in long-running patent fight

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that a dozen real estate companies, including Move Inc, Keller Williams Realty Inc, and RE/MAX LLC, infringed on patents describing a method of searching for real estate properties geographically on a computer.

The U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a December 2016 lower court ruling that invalidated two patents owned by Real Estate Alliance Ltd (REAL), a patent holding company that launched a litigation campaign against major players in the real estate industry.

