By Jan Wolfe Movie subscription service MoviePass Inc on Friday filed a lawsuit accusing rival Sinemia Inc of using its patented electronic payment technology without authorization.

MoviePass sued Sinemia in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, alleging infringement of a patent granted to MoviePass’s cofounders describing a location-based authentication and funding system.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EWSEqu