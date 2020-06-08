Westlaw News
Bottom drops out on attorney fee award in 'sippy cup' IP fight

Jan Wolfe

A federal appeals court on Monday vindicated baby products company Munchkin Inc and its lawyers Lathrop GPM, reversing a $1.1 million attorneys’ fee award imposed on them in a fight over the rights to a “sippy cup” design.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a finding that Munchkin unreasonably litigated a patent and trademark infringement case against rival Luv N’ Care Ltd and should cover its attorneys’ fees.

