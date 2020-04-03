Fed Circuit lifts ban on eye care patent infringement claims

In a rare ruling on free speech rights in a patent case, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday lifted an injunction that had blocked an eye care company from making public statements about a rival it accused of infringement.

A three-judge Federal Circuit panel said a federal judge in Michigan abused his discretion by enjoining BlephEx LLC from publicly accusing rival Myco Industries Inc of infringement and from threatening potential Myco customers with litigation.

