Biogen loses bid to block Mylan sales of Tecfidera while patent fight unfolds

An appeals court on Thursday declined to temporarily block Mylan from selling a version of Tecfidera, Biogen’s blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug, while an appeal in patent litigation between the two pharmaceutical companies plays out.

In a brief order, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Circuit denied a request by Biogen for an injunction that would have halted Mylan’s sales until the court rules on the validity of a key Biogen patent.

