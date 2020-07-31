Westlaw News
July 31, 2020 / 12:08 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Biogen loses bid to block Mylan sales of Tecfidera while patent fight unfolds

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

An appeals court on Thursday declined to temporarily block Mylan from selling a version of Tecfidera, Biogen’s blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug, while an appeal in patent litigation between the two pharmaceutical companies plays out.

In a brief order, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Circuit denied a request by Biogen for an injunction that would have halted Mylan’s sales until the court rules on the validity of a key Biogen patent.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ggYjKq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below