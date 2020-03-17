Westlaw News
March 17, 2020 / 12:42 AM / a few seconds ago

IN BRIEF: Boehringer wins partial reversal on diabetes patents at Fed Circuit

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

In a partial victory for Boehringer Ingelheim Corp, a federal appeals court on Monday revived a patent on the company’s diabetes drug Tradjenta that had been challenged by generic drugmakers Mylan NV and Aurobindo Pharma Limited.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a lower court erred in ruling that a Boehringer patent describing a specific diabetes treatment method was a patent-ineligible abstract idea.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3d7L1Pd

