A U.S. judge on Wednesday ruled invalid a patent on the Sanofi SA diabetes treatment Lantus SoloStar, moving rival Mylan NV closer to launching a generic version of the insulin pen.

In a decision issued following a bench trial, U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in Newark, New Jersey said a patent covering Lantus SoloStar was invalid because it did not sufficiently describe the claimed invention.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/337L8G9