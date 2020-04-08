Mylan gets boost from Fed Circuit in Relistor patent fight

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday breathed new life into an effort by Mylan NV to launch a generic version of the Bausch Health Companies Inc drug Relistor, which is used to treat constipation caused by opioids.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a lower court decision that granted summary judgment to Bausch Health on the question of whether its patent covering an injectable form of Relistor was valid.

