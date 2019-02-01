Mylan loses challenge to UCB epilepsy drug at Fed Circuit

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a U.S. patent on Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB Inc’s epilepsy drug Vimpat, dealing a blow to plans by Mylan NV and other generic drug companies to introduce lower-cost versions.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a determination by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that the generic drug companies failed to prove the patent was invalid on obviousness grounds.

