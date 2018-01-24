ABA calls Patent Office stance on attorneys' fees a 'radical departure'

The American Bar Association on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to undo an earlier decision allowing the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to automatically recover attorneys’ fees from parties who sue the agency over rejected patent applications.

The prior decision “would erect an insurmountable roadblock to justice for many patent applications,” the lawyers’ group said in an amicus brief asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to reverse en banc its June 2017 ruling.

