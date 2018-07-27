FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 9:08 PM / in 2 hours

Federal Circuit limits patent office's ability to recover attorneys' fees

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is not automatically entitled to attorneys’ fees from parties who sue the agency over rejected patent applications, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

In an en banc 7-4 decision the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the PTO could not recoup attorneys’ fees it incurred in a 2013 lawsuit brought by NantKwest Inc. The biotech company claimed the agency erred in denying its patent relating to a cancer treatment.

