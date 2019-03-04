SCOTUS to hear dispute over patent office fee-shifting policy

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide whether the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is automatically entitled to recover attorney’s fees from litigants who sue the agency over rejected patent applications.

The PTO is seeking to recoup personnel expenses incurred by two agency lawyers and a paralegal who successfully defended a 2013 lawsuit brought by Culver City, California-based biotech company NantKwest Inc over the denial of a patent application relating to a cancer treatment method.

