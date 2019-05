A federal appeals court on Thursday revived patent infringement cases a licensing entity brought against chipmakers United Microelectronics Corp and Nanya Technology Corp.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a judge in San Francisco was too quick to dismiss patent cases filed by Lone Star Silicon Innovations LLC, an entity affiliated with Advanced Micro Devices Inc, on standing grounds.

