Nasdaq Inc has agreed to drop a patent infringement case against IEX Group Inc, which runs a rival stock exchange, without any payments being made, IEX said in a statement on Thursday.

The settlement came about a month after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled invalid one of the patents at issue in the infringement case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3aF8fe4