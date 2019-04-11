Westlaw News
CareDx adds false advertising claims to patent dispute with Natera

Jan Wolfe

Medical diagnostics company CareDx Inc on Wednesday escalated a legal battle with rival Natera Inc over kidney transplant technology, adding false advertising claims in a new lawsuit to what began as a patent dispute.

Brisbane, California-based CareDx sued Natera in federal court in Delaware, alleging the latter used the results of a flawed clinical trial to make misleading claims about the effectiveness of its Prospera kidney transplant surveillance diagnostic test.

