CareDx adds false advertising claims to patent dispute with Natera

Medical diagnostics company CareDx Inc on Wednesday escalated a legal battle with rival Natera Inc over kidney transplant technology, adding false advertising claims in a new lawsuit to what began as a patent dispute.

Brisbane, California-based CareDx sued Natera in federal court in Delaware, alleging the latter used the results of a flawed clinical trial to make misleading claims about the effectiveness of its Prospera kidney transplant surveillance diagnostic test.

