Trade group urges Fed Circuit to rehear automotive patent case

A trade group representing several Fortune 500 companies has urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to rethink one of its recent decisions, saying the ruling could make it difficult to protect important mechanical inventions.

The Intellectual Property Owners Association, a group representing about 175 companies that rely on patent protection, filed an amicus brief on Monday urging the court to reconsider an October decision ruling invalid a American Axle & Manufacturing Inc patent on a method for manufacturing driveshafts.

