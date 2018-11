A federal appeals court on Tuesday dealt a likely final blow to a lawsuit accusing streaming services Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, and Hulu LLC of infringing a patent relating to digital rights management (DRM).

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a lower court ruling that a patent Digital Media Technologies Inc accused the streaming services of infringing was invalid as too abstract.

