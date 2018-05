Nike Inc on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing rival Puma SE of using patented athletic shoe technology without authorization.

Nike sued Puma’s Westford, Massachusetts-based North American subsidiary in U.S. District Court in Boston, alleging various models of Puma shoes infringe seven patents issued to Nike between 2008 and 2016.

