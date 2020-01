Videogame company Nintendo Co Ltd on Friday won a bid to invalidate a patent it had previously been told to pay $10.1 million for infringing.

U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn in Dallas overturned a patent infringement verdict iLife Technologies Inc won against Nintendo, saying iLife’s patent was invalid because it covered an abstract idea and did not add an inventive concept.

