Videogame company Nintendo Co Ltd on Wednesday lost a bid to invalidate a patent it had previously been ordered to pay $10.1 million for infringing.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit partially upheld a decision by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that a patent owned by iLife Technologies Inc on a system for sensing a person’s movement was valid.

