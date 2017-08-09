Nokia and Ericsson urge Federal Circuit not to undo patent case venue ruling

Network equipment makers Nokia and Ericsson on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court not to reverse a recent decision out of the Eastern District of Texas that allows more patent infringement cases to be heard in the plaintiff-friendly jurisdiction.

Nokia and Ericsson said in a jointly filed amicus brief that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit should decline to hear Cray Inc's emergency appeal of a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe)