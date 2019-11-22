Fed. Circuit upholds Ciena, Nokia win in networking patent fight

A federal appeals court on Thursday brought a likely end to an infringement case a patent holding company brought against networking equipment makers including Ciena Corp and Nokia Corp.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a claim construction ruling that led to Colorado-based Fiber LLC stipulating that Ciena, Nokia, Finisar Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc, and VIAVI Solutions Inc did not infringe two of its patents.

