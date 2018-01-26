LG loses bid to set aside jury verdict in Conversant patent case

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld a verdict that smartphones sold by LG Electronics Inc infringed on former Nokia Corp patents now owned by a Canadian licensing firm.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit refused to set aside a March 2016 jury verdict that LG infringed two patents owned by Conversant Intellectual Property Management Inc relating to user interface technology, rejecting LG’s arguments that the patents covered abstract subject matter ineligible for patenting and were not valid.

