Nokia accused in antitrust case of conspiring with patent pool to inflate rates

Nokia Inc and other patent holders have conspired with the licensing platform Avanci to charge “exorbitant” rates for access to technology essential to 2G, 3G and 4G wireless standards, according to a lawsuit filed on Friday by a division of automotive supplier Continental AG.

Continental Automotive Systems Inc, which makes telematics control units for cars, brought an antitrust case against Nokia, Avanci, and two other patent holders in federal court in San Jose, California.

