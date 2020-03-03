IN BRIEF: With trial looming, Novartis settles patent cases over generic Gilenya

Novartis AG on Saturday told a judge it had settled patent infringement cases against two generic drug companies vying to launch versions of its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya, averting a trial.

In two separate notices filed in Delaware federal court, Novartis and its lawyers at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher said they had settled claims that generic versions of Gilenya proposed by Hetero Drugs Ltd and Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc would infringe one of the Swiss drugmaker’s patents.

