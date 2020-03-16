IN BRIEF: U.S. patent office closes to the public

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia and its four regional offices across the country closed to the public on Monday as part of a government effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the agency said in a notice published on its website.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the public and USPTO employees, all USPTO offices will be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 16, 2020 until further notice,” the notice stated.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/33oK5BJ