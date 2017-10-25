FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. government urges high court to uphold patent review process
Sections
Featured
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Technology
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 25, 2017 / 8:40 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

U.S. government urges high court to uphold patent review process

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The U.S. government on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm the constitutionality of the inter partes review (IPR) process the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office uses to cancel patents the agency has previously granted on the grounds they are obvious or not novel.

The U.S. solicitor general’s office filed a brief saying the high court should reject arguments by oilfield services company Oil States International that IPR proceedings are unconstitutional because patent owners are denied a right to a jury trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lhHJC3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.