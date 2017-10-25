U.S. government urges high court to uphold patent review process

The U.S. government on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm the constitutionality of the inter partes review (IPR) process the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office uses to cancel patents the agency has previously granted on the grounds they are obvious or not novel.

The U.S. solicitor general’s office filed a brief saying the high court should reject arguments by oilfield services company Oil States International that IPR proceedings are unconstitutional because patent owners are denied a right to a jury trial.

