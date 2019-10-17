Fed Circuit sides with Olaplex in L'Oreal haircare patent fight

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday handed another victory to hair care company Olaplex LLC in its intellectual property litigation against larger rival L’Oreal, setting aside a decision that ruled invalid a key Olaplex patent.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a PTAB decision that invalidated an Olaplex patent on a method of strengthening hair bonds during coloring treatments.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OYmS42