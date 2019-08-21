Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Judge puts L'Oreal on hook for $50 million in Olaplex IP victory

Jan Wolfe

A federal judge on Tuesday said L’Oreal USA Inc should pay $50 million plus an uncalculated amount of attorneys’ fees for copying smaller rival Olaplex LLC’s haircare technology, clarifying a jury verdict from last week.

A jury awarded Olaplex $93 million on Aug. 12, saying L’Oreal infringed patents and misappropriated trade secrets, but the parties agreed that jurors had given Olaplex a double recovery for the same conduct and that the verdict needed to be adjusted.

