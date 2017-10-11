FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 3 days ago

Owens Corning nails it in roofing patent dispute

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday handed Owens Corning a victory in a patent infringement case brought by a smaller rival in the roofing materials industry.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a decision by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that had upheld the validity of a patent owned by Houston-based Fast Felt Corp relating to roofing materials technology.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2i54w2Z

